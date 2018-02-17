Report Suggests Lionel Messi Will Be 'Happy' to See Teammate Leave Barcelona as Arsenal Prepare Bid

Lionel Messi will not step in to prevent teammate Ousmane Dembele from joining Arsenal as the Gunners prepare a bid for the winger.

According to Don Balon, Messi will be "happy" to see Dembele out the exit door with the Frenchman not seeing eye to eye with some of the Barcelona players.

The 20-year-old apparently believes he is being used as a scapegoat for when things turn sour at the club.

Dembele only joined the Catalans last summer to replace Neymar but injuries have blighted his big money move and left him able to start just three games in all competitions this season. He finally returned from injury against Getafe and played 27 minutes in the 0-0 draw.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

With the January signing of Philippe Coutinho only decreasing his chances further, a move away from the Camp Nou could be on the cards this summer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was instrumental in getting Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to join the Gunners in January and it looks like the Gabon international's influence could potentially persuade another former Borussia Dortmund attacker to join their ranks.

🔊 Valverde: "We have high hopes for @Dembouz. He will help us with his quality. He is feeling good and will be introduced little by little." #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/YxXiwyQMV1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 10, 2018

Aubameyang wants Dembele to join the pair at the Emirates to rekindle their fruitful partnership, with Arsenal chiefs supposedly willing to strike a deal for a player that manager Arsene Wenger believes can be the "next Thierry Henry".

Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to reject the initial £53m offer from Arsenal but if Arsenal up their bid and Barcelona accept, Messi will allegedly have no problem with Dembele leaving the club for pastures new.





Arsenal also have an interest in another Frenchman and may find it easier to prise Karim Benzema away from Real Madrid than Dembele from their Spanish rivals.