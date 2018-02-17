Under-Fire Juventus Star Gonzalo Higuain Launches Second Attack on Critics Following Spurs Draw

Juventus star striker Gonzalo Higuain has taken to Instagram for the second time in as many days to fire shots at his critics, following his side's Champions League draw with Tottenham on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old netted two goals in the opening eight minutes to guide the Old Lady to a 2-0 lead, however goals from Harry Kane and Christen Eriksen on either side of the break ensured the Argentina international was left to rue his missed penalty - opening him and his teammates up to a barrage of criticism following the match.

Looking to rise higher than his critics, the striker said on Instagram: "We always go forward...always listening to constructive criticism no destructive. Thanks to all for so many messages of affection...good day to all."

The 30-year-old's latest post comes days after his outburst at 'armchair fans' who inundated members of the squad with abuse after relinquishing their two goal buffer, leaving the tie in the balance ahead of the return trip to Wembley on March 7.

Despite the lingering disappointment, the post appears to have been a rallying cry for Juventus ahead of Sunday's derby against Torino as Massimiliano Allegri's side will leapfrog Napoli into top spot should they avoid defeat against their local rivals.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Higuain's brace in mid-week ensured the 30-year-old has scored in five consecutive appearances for Juventus this season, taking his tally to 20 goals across all competitions.





