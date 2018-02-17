Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern: Lewandowski Penalty Ensures Dramatic Comeback Win for Bundesliga Leaders

Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Wolfsburg in a dramatic encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Bayern were shocked on eight minutes when Yunus Malli picked out Daniel Didavi with a good cross following a short corner, and he headed past Sven Ulreich to make it 1-0 to the home side.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

The defending champions dominated possession in the first half despite going behind, however they could not produce in the final third until the 43rd minute, when Franck Ribery rattled the woodwork. The Bavarians then went into half time trailing despite their dominant possession.

Bayern were controversially awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute, when Corentin Tolisso was brought down as Renato Steffen was shielding the ball. Arjen Robben stepped up to take the penalty kick, but saw his effort saved by Koen Casteels.

Thomas Muller came off Bayern’s star-studded bench and had an instant impact in the 63rd minute as he played a great ball through to Robben, who showed great pace to run down the flank and deliver an excellent ball to Sandro Wagner - who headed in the Bavarians’ equaliser.

In the 80th minute, Robert Lewandowski was brought on to replace Wagner as Bayern looked to push for the winning goal.

They were then awarded a stoppage time penalty - much to the dismay of the Wolfsburg players - and Lewandowski made no mistake in converting and giving the defending champions the win.