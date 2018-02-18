Arsenal Owner's Son Starts 3-Month Visit as Club Begin 'Planning' for Life After Wenger

Arsenal have begun preparing for life after Arsene Wenger with Josh Kroenke, son of owner Stan, starting his three-month stay in London.

The Daily Mail have reported that the 37-year-old will carry out a thorough review of every area of the club.

The club have insisted that the visit does not suggest an imminent end to Wenger's tenure, but acknowledged that they must plan for the future.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kroenke will reportedly not interfere in the running of the club during his stay, but is looking to gain a better understanding of how things operate.

He is also expected to introduce his expertise in the development of an e-sports strategy, comprising the rise of professional gamers and YouTubers, who can now regularly attract 1.5m viewers.





Kroenke's visit has led to further speculation surrounding the future of Wenger, who has come under pressure following another disappointing Premier League campaign.





Chief executive Ivan Gazidis assured fans that there would be a "catalyst of change" last year, and the club have since brought in a number of staff as they begin the process of revamping a previously ageing team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Raul Sanllehi joined as director of football relations in the summer, along with Sven Mislintat, head of recruitment, Huss Fahmy, contract negotiator, and Darren Burgess, head of high performance.

Repeated complaints of regression appear to have been noted by the Arsenal board, which comprises Josh's father Stan, who is 70, Sir Chips Keswick, 78, Ken Friar, 83, Lord Harris, 75, and Gazidis, 53.





Arsenal's best chance of earning a place in next season's Champions League is likely to be via the Europa League.