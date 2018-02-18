Barcelona Icon Claims Luis Enrique Would Be Big Success at Chelsea as Conte's Future Remains Unclear

Barcelona icon Andrés Iniesta has claimed that his former manager Luis Enrique would be a great success at Chelsea - as rumours persist that the 47-year-old could replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Discussing the possibility of Enrique joining the Blues, via the Mirror, Iniesta spoke glowingly of the former Spanish international's managerial ability, stating:

"Luis Enrique is an excellent coach. In Barcelona, he showed the incredible level he has reached and I think he could win trophies at any club – and that includes Chelsea.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"It won’t be easy because Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world. But when you see what Enrique developed in Barcelona, then I think it is also possible in London. The Premier League is a tough competition but, for me, he is capable of managing any big English club.”





Reports from Spain have claimed that Enrique remains Chelsea's number one target to replace Conte - who's relationship with the Blues board continues to deteriorate. The former-Juventus manager is believed to be unwilling to resign, while the board are wary of paying Conte a hefty compensation package should they decide to terminate his contract.

Enrique enjoyed a glittering three-year spell with Barça, winning two La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey's and a Champions League trophy. The former Celta Vigo manger has been without a club since March last year, and could be ready to end his sabbatical with a new challenge in the Premier League at the start of the 2018/19.

In other news, Chelsea are believed to be plotting a summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder star Christian Pulisic. Blues striker Michy Batshuayi is currently on loan at the Bundesliga side where he has made an impressive start to his spell in Germany, and Chelsea will look to offer the tenacious Belgian in exchange for Pulisic.