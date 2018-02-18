Barcelona Legend Xavi Slams Cristiano Ronaldo in Favour of Former Blaugrana Teammate Neymar

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar came head to head this week in an exciting Champions League tie where Real Madrid left victorious. However, ex-Barcelona midfielder Xavi made a few comments following the match in regard to Cristiano's ability in comparison to Neymar.

In a rather heated interview with So Foot, Xavi was quick to say that he believes that his former Brazilian teammate is now a better player than the five time Ballon d'Or winner.





"I read many articles that said that Cristiano (Ronaldo) was still above Neymar. No, no, it's unfair," the former Spanish international mentioned.

Xavi, who now plays for Al Sadd in Qatar, played with Neymar for just two years before his departure but has backed up the Brazilian within this interview by questioning the ability of Ronaldo.

Regarding the recent Champions League tie, Xavi mentioned: "What did Ronaldo do? He scored a penalty and a knee goal. But what about the dangerous situations created by Neymar? The problems that he caused Madrid? And the counter attacks that he launched.".

Now 33-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled within La Liga, scoring 11 goals in 18 games. Although this is still a healthy return, it is nothing compared to what we expect of the Real Madrid star.

In comparison, Neymar has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances for PSG this season in Ligue 1, demonstrating a clear difference in form between the Brazilian and the Portuguese.

Nonetheless, the reverse fixture for this Champions League tie will certainly be interesting as the Parisians will travel to Madrid to fight for their place in the next round of the competition.