Cesc Fabregas Reveals Continual Contact With Old Barca Teammates Has Ceased Ahead of Crunch Clash

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that all has gone quiet between himself and his old Barcelona teammates ahead of the sides' huge Champions League clash this week.

The Spaniard says he usually keeps in regular contact with those used to play with at the Nou Camp, but there is now hardly any contact as the massive last 16 game looms.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

As reported by the Mail, Fabregas said: "I speak to some of them nearly every day. Probably now, we speak less - maybe because of the game.

"It’s my hometown, it’s the club I supported for all my life. In that way, yes, it will be emotional. But once you step into the pitch, that just goes away. I did it with Arsenal."

Fabregas, who spent three seasons at the Nou Camp after leaving the Gunners in 2011, is close with with Lionel Messi, who he's been on holidays with, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique, but accepts friendship has to take a back seat for the moment.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He added: "It’s a massive night for the players, for the club, for English football in general, so hopefully we can do well and give a good image of what we can do.





"Barcelona are still a great side. They try to put the first pressure very high, always work towards the ball. But if we can past this first phase and not put ourselves under too much pressure then I think that we can hurt them.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"They will leave a lot of spaces at the back. We have three days to work on the game and I’m sure the manager will find the best solution."

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Star Pedro Claims UCL Meeting With Barcelona Will Be a 'Special Game' for Him).

Chelsea need to find a positive result from the first leg, with the Champions League one of two remaining sources of silverware on offer to the club.

