Chelsea Fans Joyous After £40m Flop Tiemoue Bakoyoko Is Ruled Out of Barcelona Tie

By 90Min
February 18, 2018

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to voice their relief, after midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was ruled out of the Blues’ upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona in midweek.


Bakayoko came to Chelsea in the summer with a glistening reputation- hence his £40m price tag- but so far the former Monaco man has fallen way below expectations in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Frenchman hasn’t featured for Chelsea since their 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road earlier this month, where he was dismissed in the first half and booed off of the pitch by the away supporters.

The Blues have seen an uplift in form since their demoralising defeat to Watford and their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Bridge the previous week.

Chelsea progressed through to the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Friday night with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Championship side Hull, while they also registered a much-needed 3-0 win over bottom-side West Brom on Monday night.

Bakoyoko featured in neither of Chelsea’s rejuvenated performances, with some Blues fans refusing to believe that this could just be a coincidence.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s European bout with Barcelona, Blues boss Antonio Conte provided a fitness update on full-back Marcos Alonso, while ruling Bakoyoko out of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

Reported by The Metro, Conte said: “Yes. He [Alonso] will be fit. I don’t think Bakayoko is available for the game against Barcelona. Alonso is ready to play.”

(You may also be interested in 'Barcelona Icon Claims Luis Enrique Would be a Big Success at Chelsea as Conte's future Remains Unclear')

After Conte confirmed the midfielder’s absence, Chelsea fans couldn’t help but take to social media to show their joy.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now