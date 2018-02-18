Chelsea Fans Joyous After £40m Flop Tiemoue Bakoyoko Is Ruled Out of Barcelona Tie

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to voice their relief, after midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was ruled out of the Blues’ upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona in midweek.





Bakayoko came to Chelsea in the summer with a glistening reputation- hence his £40m price tag- but so far the former Monaco man has fallen way below expectations in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Frenchman hasn’t featured for Chelsea since their 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road earlier this month, where he was dismissed in the first half and booed off of the pitch by the away supporters.

That Moment when you confirm Bakayoko is Out of Chelsea Vs Barcelona pic.twitter.com/VMfzOlNCwK — Sodipo Mohammed (@pompeydboss) February 18, 2018

The Blues have seen an uplift in form since their demoralising defeat to Watford and their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Bridge the previous week.

Conte: "I don't think Bakayoko is ready to play against Barcelona"



Might be the understatement of the year - Messi would bring him to tears within the first 10 minutes! 😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 17, 2018

Chelsea progressed through to the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Friday night with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Championship side Hull, while they also registered a much-needed 3-0 win over bottom-side West Brom on Monday night.

Conte: Bakayoko is out for the Barcelona game



Chelsea fans pic.twitter.com/tem6Mz8H7b — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 17, 2018

Bakoyoko featured in neither of Chelsea’s rejuvenated performances, with some Blues fans refusing to believe that this could just be a coincidence.

I can't believe how happy We, Chelsea fans are, that our own Player, Bakayoko will be out of the clash with Barcelona. 💃💃



Suddenly, things aren't looking as bleak as they were, this time last week — Dark Horse (@whimsicalgod) February 18, 2018

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s European bout with Barcelona, Blues boss Antonio Conte provided a fitness update on full-back Marcos Alonso, while ruling Bakoyoko out of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

When Chelsea fans hear that Bakayoko isn’t playing against Barcelona pic.twitter.com/6RGt9iDXN6 — teddy bear north 🐻 (@General_North) February 18, 2018

Reported by The Metro, Conte said: “Yes. He [Alonso] will be fit. I don’t think Bakayoko is available for the game against Barcelona. Alonso is ready to play.”

After Conte confirmed the midfielder’s absence, Chelsea fans couldn’t help but take to social media to show their joy.