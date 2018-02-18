Chelsea Legend Names the 2 Liverpool Players Who Could Derail Their Silverware Ambitions

By 90Min
February 18, 2018

Chelsea legend Dennis Wise has named Loris Karius and Dejan Lovren as the two weak links who may prevent the current Liverpool team from realising their full potential.

Appearing on The Debate on Sky Sports, Wise was sceptical when asked whether Liverpool could achieve success with German goalkeeper Karius in the team.

“I am not 100 per cent sure," was Wise's response. "I look at the back four. I am not convinced about Lovren. 


"Matip is slightly better. Certain positions at the back is where I would be a little bit worried.”


Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz for £4.7m in 2016, which was seen as a coup after he was named as the second-best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga the previous season. Only Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer ranked higher.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

But the 24-year-old has failed to impress at Anfield, and many observers remain unconvinced by his abilities. Steve Sidwell, who appeared alongside Wise on The Debate, suggested that Stoke's Jack Butland may be a better alternative to Jurgen Klopp's current options.

Lovren has been with Liverpool for four seasons now and has made 130 appearances for the Reds in that time, but he too has often come in for criticism. The recent acquisition of Virgil van Dijk appears to be rubbing off well on the Croatian though.

There may be some truth in what Wise says, as Liverpool are likely to finish this season trophyless, for the sixth consecutive year. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by West Brom and are outsiders to win the Champions League. They are also 18 points behind dominant league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds' primary ambition this season is to retain their place in the top four. That quest continues when they host West Ham at Anfield next week.

More Soccer

