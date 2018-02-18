Jamaican-Born Bayer Leverkusen Star Leon Bailey Reportedly Eligible to Represent the Three Lions

England may have been provided with a boost going into the World Cup this summer, after The Daily Mirror confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen starlet Leon Bailey is eligible to play for the Three Lions.





Bailey has been in fine form this season with ten goals in all competitions, where the 22-year-old has attracted a lot of attention around Europe, with a host of Premier League sides including Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all reportedly interested in the youngster.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

It has been revealed that Bailey’s- originally from Jamaica- two grandparents hold British passports, thereby making the attacker eligible to represent England.

The FA are said to be aware of Bailey’s applicability and with Russia just three months away, he could add some much-welcomed firepower to Gareth Southgate’s squad should he decide to pledge his allegiance to England.

Turns out Leverkusen's Leon Bailey is eligible for England 👀



Make it happen, Gareth. pic.twitter.com/Ahezd5YLQH — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 18, 2018

However, Bailey has options, with the 22-year-old not only being eligible to represent England and Jamaica, he also has heritage linking him to both Malta and Belgium.

Having said that, sources from the Bailey camp have reportedly claimed that should the FA make a formal approach for the Leverkusen man, ‘it would be hard to turn down’.

GOAL! Leon Bailey robs the defender then stays composed 1 on 1 with the keeper. pic.twitter.com/X2EWR1fOsb — Rob (@Razza_7) February 17, 2018

This would not be the first time that a player with Jamaican heritage has represented the England national team. Former Liverpool winger John Barnes was born in Kingston, but went on to earn 79 caps for England, scoring 11 goals along the way, earning legend status.

In the current England squad, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was also born in Kingston, but moved to England at the age of five.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

Sterling is said to be a close friend of Baileys and, for England’s sake, will be whispering a few words in his ear from now until 18th June when England face Tunisia in their opening group match.