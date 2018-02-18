Jupp Heynckes Claims Bayern Were Lucky in Wolfsburg Win But Fought Outstandingly

Bayern Munich fought back from a goal down to beat Wolfsburg after Robert Lewandowski’s last-minute penalty to achieve their 13th victory in a row and go 21 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes has been quoted on the Bayern Munich official site as stating: “After the early opener VfL set up their game with a compact defence. We struggled in the first half because we failed to set up sustained passing combinations in our build-up play.

13 - Jupp #Heynckes has won his 13th consecutive game in all competitions, his longest winning streak ever as a manager. Run. @FCBayernEN @FCBayernUS #WOBFCB pic.twitter.com/X0rKfYY5ju — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 17, 2018

“We dominated possession but failed to play vertically. I knew we wouldn't score this way. We played more fluently and with more pace in the second half.”

Thomas Muller was brought on in the second half and made an instant impact by playing a great ball to Arjen Robben, which then led to Sandro Wagner’s leveller, and Heynckes said:

“We changed our play when Thomas Müller came on because he's very agile, exploits the space and also opens up space for his team-mates. Then we scored the equaliser, which was crucial.

“You can call us lucky for turning the tide in the closing stages. It's very bitter for VfL because they fought outstandingly."