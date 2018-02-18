Man City Striker Gabriel Jesus Vows to Return Stronger as He Nears Full Recovery From Knee Injury

Gabriel Jesus has assured Manchester City fans he intends to come back stronger than ever following the knee injury he sustained against Crystal Palace at the turn of the New Year.

The Brazilian was distraught as he left the pitch on a stretcher at Selhurst Park, and has since described the experience as 'the worst day of my life'.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

But Jesus is on the cusp of a return to the first team, and has been pictured in training for the first time this week, signalling his reintegration is not far off.

Reflecting, Jesus said as quoted by Goal: "I got injured on 31st December, it was the worst day of my life. It was difficult because I never had an injury there and in that moment, I feared the worst.

"I’ve never felt that pain and in your knee, it’s always difficult. But after that I accepted it and now I just need to heal, recover and come back as soon as I can.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It’s not worth rushing back when you’re not fully recovered. I’d rather return when it’s time and I’m ready."

It has been a tricky period for Jesus, who has been through rehabilitation on his knee without the support system of the entourage who helped him settle in England - his two best friends and roommates Fabio Lucio and Higor Braga and brother Felipe.

The trio have been stuck in Sao Paulo for the past month after waiting for their study visa applications to be ratified.

Despite that though, Jesus is feeling positive and added: "It is horrible, we all know how bad it is, but it happens to those on the pitch, fighting and giving their best. So we must stay focused to come back stronger than ever. I believe I can come back stronger, be more helpful, run more, always stronger."