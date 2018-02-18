Man City Weigh Up Summer Swoop for £40m-Rated Borussia Dortmund Midfield Enforcer

Manchester City are believed to be weighing-up a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund midfielder enforcer Julian Weigl - but will have to pay a least £40m to secure the services of the German international.

As reported by the Mirror, City boss Pep Guardiola is already looking ahead to next summer's transfer market, and is looking for a midfield enforcer to provide additional support to his defence - and Weigl has been identified as the perfect candidate for the job. However, BVB won't let the 22-year-old leave on the cheap, and will push for at least £40m if they are to sell.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Weigl made a name for himself as a youngster at 1860 Munich, before being snapped up by BVB in 2015. The 6ft 2' powerhouse has developed rapidly since making the step up, and is now widely considered as one of the most talented young midfielders in the country. Weigl is likely to be in Germany's 2018 World Cup squad, as they look to retain their 2014 title.





The robust midfielder has been an integral part of a solid season for BVB thus far, with Die Schwarzgelben currently sitting just a point away from second place in Bundesliga with a game in hand. While Bayern Munich look to be running away with the title, the five sides bellow them are separated by just two points, in what is set to be a thrilling race for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile Man City will be looking to avoid an FA Cup upset on Monday night, when they travel to League One high-flyers Wigan Athletic. The Latics have already claimed the Premier League scalps of Bournemouth and West Ham United so far in the cup, and City will need to keep their wits about them if they're to safely progress to the quarter-final.



