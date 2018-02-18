PSG Shortlist Premier League Managerial Duo as Pressure Mounts on Unai Emery After Real Madrid Loss

Paris Saint-Germain have supposedly sounded out two managers from the Premier League as potential replacements for Unai Emery.

The Spaniard - despite comfortably guiding the French giants to the top of Ligue 1 - is understood to be under some pressure following the 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, and needs to oversee a turnaround at the Parc des Princes in the second leg.

As reported by the Mirror, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not happy that his team could be about to crash out of the competition early, and is poised to deliver the sack to Emery for not making the most of his investment.

Should that happen, the club could turn to Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho - two Premier League bosses whose futures have been dicussed numerous times in the press this season.

Al-Khelaifi has reportedly long-courted Mourinho, and would not be put off by the fact that the Portuguese has just signed a contract extension at Old Trafford - his wealth would easily cover potential buy-outs and compensation.

Another name in the hat for Al-Khelaifi is Luis Enrique, who is still unattached after leaving Barcelona at the end of last season.

One thing is for certain; PSG's success-crazed owner is determined to see major returns on his investment, and wants a big name coach capable of delivering that for him and if Emery cannot turn things around against Madrid next month, then big changes could be in the offing.

