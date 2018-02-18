West Brom Boss Alan Pardew Believes His Side Deserved Something From the Game Following FA Cup Exit

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has claimed that he thought his side deserved something from the game following the Baggies' FA Cup exit at the hands of Southampton.

The Baggies were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton on Saturday. After going 2-0 down, the Baggies came out fighting and it looked as though they would earn at least a draw after Salomon Rondon halved the deficit, however despite throwing the kitchen sink at the Saints the home side just couldn't get their equaliser.

Speaking after the game, Pardew praised his side's second half display and claimed that they deserved something from the game, as quoted by the club's official site.





“We started a bit nervously but there was a lot of good energy on the pitch and in the second half I thought we deserved something,” said Pardew.





“It’s a shame for our fans because I thought they were really good for us today. We really appreciate that and we’re going to need them over these next 11 games.

Since Pardew took over at West Brom...



💩 One win in 13 PL games.

👇 Moved from 17th to 20th.

🚑 Sturridge injured 3 minutes into 2nd start.

❌ Sacked chairman and chief executive.

🚕 Four drunk players 'steal taxi' on Barcelona trip. pic.twitter.com/YGP3g42kbb — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) February 16, 2018

“Our goal was a great goal, a fantastic goal. We needed it really, it was a confidence booster for us all. That gave us a bit of a grandstand finish, but unfortunately we couldn’t squeeze another goal in during that period."

The Baggies will now have to focus all their attention on the league as they look to avoid the drop. Currently sitting bottom, seven points from safety, West Brom will look to their next fixture against Huddersfield Town as a must win game if they are to escape from the relegation zone.