West Ham Expected to Make Fulham Defender Ryan Fredericks First Summer Signing

West Ham could make Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks their first signing of the summer, Football.London have reported.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and will be available on a free transfer.

The Hammers were linked with Fredericks in January but appear to have opted to wait so as to avoid paying a fee.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

The right-back has impressed at Craven Cottage since arriving from Bristol City since 2015, establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Championship.

And his form has alerted West Ham, who it is said could also look to bring in Fredericks' former Fulham teammate Moussa Dembele from Celtic.

Last month, however, Fredericks insisted that he was dedicated to the Cottagers while still under contract.

(You may also be interested in Aaron Cresswell Admits Surprise at West Ham Form Under Moyes But Warns Against Complacency)

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

"I'm happy here, I've said it all along," he told GetWestLondon. "My contract situation is getting sorted behind closed doors and the relevant people are trying to sort that now.

"I'm not too sure what is going to happen, but while I'm a Fulham player, be it one year, two years, three years, whatever it is, I will give my all in the shirt whenever I step onto the pitch."

Should Fredericks sign for West Ham, he will likely provide competition for Pablo Zabaleta and Sam Byram.