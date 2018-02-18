Wigan vs Manchester City Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Manchester City face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday night at the DW Stadium hoping to keep their dream of the quadruple going. The Premier League leaders are 16 points clear at the top of the table, in the Carabao Cup final and have four away goals from their first leg in their Champions League match against Basel.



Wigan will be hoping to bounce back from their two successive league defeats and missing the chance to go top of the League One table, and cause a repeat of their epic 2013 FA Cup final win over the Citizens.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match at the DW Stadium...

Previous Encounter

Manchester City have faced Wigan 28 times since 1971 and has won 15 times, drawn five times and losing eight times. But one of those City's defeat to Wigan came in the FA Cup back in 2013. The two went head-to-head in the 2013 FA Cup final at Wembley and Wigan produced an FA Cup miracle and won the match 1-0.

Wigan Athletic claimed their first major trophy in their 81-year history when Ben Watson's last-minute goal won them the match. The match was all square until the 90th minute when Watson's header hit the back of the net.

Watson, who missed most of that season after breaking his leg, made all Wigan fans' dreams come true with a near-post header just as the board went up signalling three minutes of stoppage time.

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure all started that match and all three are still part of the current Manchester City squad.

Football miracles can happen.

Key Battle

Dan Burn vs Sergio Aguero

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero has played in two FA Cup games this season and scored two goals, with both coming in the third round victory against Premier League team Burnley. However, across all four competitions that City are involved in this season, Aguero has scored 29 goals in 33 games.

Wigan defender Dan Burn will have his work cut out with the January Player of the Month in scintillating form. Burn scored in the third round replay against Premier League Bournemouth and they won that match 3-0.

Burn has featured in all Wigan Athletic's FA Cup matches and will be hoping to silence Aguero in Monday's match.

Team News

Suspended Sam Morsy will play a role vs. Manchester City - Paul Cook https://t.co/FhcgcYIAJT pic.twitter.com/H6MwQ07rjd — Goal Ireland (@GoalComIreland) February 17, 2018 Midfielder Sam Morsy has appeared 33 times and scored three goals this season for Wigan, but after receiving his tenth booking of the season will be suspended for this game.

Wigan will be without Donervon Daniels, James Vaughan, Devante Cole who are all cup-tied, however former Manchester United forward Nick Powell and striker Will Grigg will lead the attack for the Latics. Shaun MacDonald and Jordan Flores are long-term absentees for the Latics Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has returned to full training https://t.co/IObrM1ffeO pic.twitter.com/k08s0L3opR — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2018 Manchester City have Gabriel Jesus back from injury who could feature in this game. Benjamin Mendy is still out.

Potential Wigan Starting Lineup: Walton; Byrne, Dunkley, Burn, Elder; Fulton, Power; Massey, Jacobs, Powell; Grigg.





Potential Manchester City Starting Lineup: Bravo; Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinczenko; Fernandino, Toure, Gundogen, B Silva, Sane; Aguero. Prediction Although Wigan have beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup before, it may be a little harder this time around. City, who are in magnificent form could dispatch goals from all areas of the field with midfielders Silva and Gundogen all providing a goal threat, plus not to mention the scoring ability of Sergio Aguero.

This could sadly be another defeat for the Latics who can turn all focus onto the race for promotion to the Championship.

Prediction: Wigan 0- 3 Manchester City <section><h2>WHO AM I? EN | QUIZ 2</h2></section><section><h2>Who Am I?</h2></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section>



