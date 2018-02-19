Aim High: Danny Ings Lauds 'Inspirational' Roberto Firmino as He Continues to 'Learn' at Liverpool

Danny Ings was one of a host of strikers Newcastle United were courting during the January window, along with former teammate and countryman Daniel Sturridge.

However, the 25-year-old opted to stay at Anfield and to continue regaining match sharpness in the hope he will one day become key asset to Jurgen Klopp. The Magpies' eventually turned their attention to Leicester City's Islam Slimani and signed the Algerian on loan until the summer.

Ings is yet to start a game for the Reds since returning from another injury in December and has made just six substitute appearances in all competitions this term.

“To be part of this group in a competition like that is huge for me, from the levels that I’ve come from over the years."@IngsDanny looking to build on #UCL debut: https://t.co/tlYapmb6Lp pic.twitter.com/wLpH6tLmdO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2018

Yet the ex-Burnley forward is adamant he can reach lofty levels expected at Liverpool; by learning from the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane on a daily basis at Melwood.

Ings looks up to Firmino in particular and claims he has already elevated his game through learning from the hard-working Brazilian.



"From the moment I started training back with the lads, I tried to learn every day, especially from Bobby," he told the club's official website.





"He is a fantastic player with the way he plays and the amount of work he does for the team, not just on the ball but off the ball as well.

Danny Ings on studying teammate, Roberto Firmino: https://t.co/POkuoXN63Z pic.twitter.com/2OJpgoKEVX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2018

"They are the things I have to look at and learn from, and that's what I did over the months I was out.

"Being back training with them every day, you get used to the patterns the manager wants and the intensity he wants. I'm learning every day from all the lads here and trying to be the best player I can be."