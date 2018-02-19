Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet has seemingly admitted that he will lose star player Malcom in the summer. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were both heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian in January, but ultimately, neither team managed to tie down the promising wide man.

Instead, Arsenal managed to replace Alexis Sanchez with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whereas Spurs brought in want away Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura. And it's it's currently uncertain as to whether the two clubs will be looking at him once again.

However, the player himself has spoken of his desire to leave Bordeaux, and boss Poyet seems acquiesced to his departure:

"He is a special player who can win matches on his own." Poyet told Marca.

"He is often double-marked because his talent is that special, and in January we were nervous because we almost lost him to the Premier League. We must prepare for this because sooner or later he will leave."

Poyet seems to be settling into life in his new job, and until their defeat to Marseille on Sunday, Bordeaux had won their preceding four matches.

With this being the former Chelsea boss' first stint in France after a spell in China, the Uruguayan has noticed the vast difference that Ligue 1 holds compared to anywhere else he's been:

"There are very powerful players who are very quick." He continued.

"In Spain there is more ball control, which is what I like the most, however, over here you need to find a balance based on the players you have. In my squad there are a lot of players under 23 years old who are always developing."