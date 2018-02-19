Carlos Carvalhal Likens FA Cups Matches to Police Academy Films & Calls for Scrap of Cup Replays

There are two things which which Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has brought to the South of Wales since he took over at the Swans in late December: Results and strange football analogies.

In his short time in the Premier League, the Portuguese manager has lightened up press conferences with some strange, but equally funny, quips and sayings. Here's 7 of his best quotes we have already collected for you.

Carvalhal was at it again, this time he took aim at the relentless replays Swansea have had to endure during their time in the FA Cup and equated their frequency to a prolific movie franchise.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Swansea earned their third successive FA Cup replay when they played out a goalless draw with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round. With one eye on their Premier League relegation battle, Swansea will now have yet another fixture added to an already busy February schedule.

Carvalhal has called for a change in the format of the FA Cup to stop all of these replays: "Maybe in the future if the managers and referee agree after the first game we can go to penalties," said the Swansea manager, as quoted by the Daily Mail.





"I believe if you had asked us and the Sheffield Wednesday manager we would have gone to penalties. It's a bit like the Police Academy films. First there is one and then there is too many."

The king of analogies... 👑😂 pic.twitter.com/1ddhzVo9bA — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 18, 2018

Carvalhal may have a point, seven Police Academy films are far too many. And with their upcoming replay with Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea will have had to play six FA Cups matches just the reach the quarter-finals.

Carlos Carvalhal has given Swansea fans hope this season as the new boss has helped guide the Welsh side out of the relegation zone. The Swans looked sure contenders for relegation before Carvalhal took charge, but he has since guided them on a run of 10 games in all competitions without defeat.

The Swans will face Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League fixture, followed by their FA Cup replay with Sheffield Wednesday. Swansea will be aiming for their first FA Cup quarter-final appearance in 53 years.