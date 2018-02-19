Chelsea Hierarchy Overruled Antonio Conte in Michy Batshuayi Deal Adding More Fuel to Exit Fire

The Chelsea hierarchy overruled boss Antonio Conte by only allowing striker Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January, with reports claiming the Italian was willing to permit a permanent move.





The 24-year-old left west London temporarily in a transfer triangle which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave Borussia Dortmund to join Arsenal, Olivier Giroud exit the Gunners for the Blues and the Belgium international swap the reigning Premier League champions for the Bundesliga outfit.

The question on Batshuayi is why Conte didn’t fancy him - not why Chelsea loaned him out. Chelsea rate him, which is why they didn’t sell in January. They had to find a solution as the manager didn’t want to play him. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 16, 2018

However, despite the frontman's move to BVB only being until the end of the season, The Mirror claim that Conte was willing to allow Batshuayi leave Chelsea on a permanent basis during the winter transfer window after being left less than impressed with the striker since his arrival in the summer of 2016.





But, according to the report, those above him blocked the deal becoming anything more than a short-term agreement as they believe the striker's future is still promising at Stamford Bridge.

The hierarchy's decision to overrule the former Italy international manager has added yet more speculation to Lecce-born man's future under owner stern ruler Roman Abramovich, with expectations growing that come the end of the season the 48-year-old's time with the club may come to an end, if not before.





However, it is also thought that the Blues chiefs are keen on landing BVB ace Christian Pulisic in the upcoming summer, whether Conte is at the helm or not, and see Batshuayi as a potential bargaining chip in making that move happen.