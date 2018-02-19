Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Eyes Barcelona Revenge Following AS Roma Embarrassment

Chelsea are not alone when it comes to being one-upped by Barcelona. Their summer signing Antonio Rudiger also knows the pain and is ready to get his revenge for his new team in the Champions League on Tuesday.

During his time at AS Roma in 2015, Rudiger was on the end of a humiliating 6-1 reverse in the Champions League group stages, but now he's ready to go toe to toe with Lionel Messi and co again.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, the German defender has outlined his eagerness to prove his worth against Barcelona, following the thrashing he describe as a 'disgusting performance' two and a half years ago.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

"Football is played out on the pitch for 90 minutes, it is not what happens before. Anyone who has fear or something like that should not play. You have to be mentally ready when the referee blows the whistle. That's it. I'm ready for them," Rudiger said.

"When I was younger, I was dreaming about playing in a game like this. I think everyone does. I played against them before with AS Roma, but now I'm with Chelsea."

In addition to this, Rudiger mentioned the importance of Chelsea's recent win over Hull City following shock defeats to Watford and Bournemouth.

"It was important for us to bounce back after two defeats and is just what we needed," Rudiger added.