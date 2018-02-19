Dubious Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Have Agreed Personal Terms With Spurs Talisman Harry Kane

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is "obsessed" with the idea of signing Harry Kane and Los Blancos have already agreed personal terms with the Tottenham and England striker, according to reports in Spain.

Kane has been widely linked with a move to the Spanish capital and a report in Diario Gol claims that significant progress has already been made towards a deal which would be completed in the summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Some of Real Madrid's key attacking players have passed their 30th birthdays in recent years and Perez feels that it is important to keep updating the squad before it passes its sell-by date. At just 24 years of age, Kane could be the man to spearhead a new Galactico era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kane is widely considered the most talented English player of his generation but it is felt that he must leave Spurs if he is to fulfill his true potential. He has scored 33 goals in 34 games this season, and needs just three more for this to be his most prolific season to date.

33 - Harry Kane is the top goal scorer in all comps among the top 5 leagues players this season (33 goals). Irresistible. pic.twitter.com/6jopEHvtAy — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 13, 2018

Tottenham and Real Madrid met in the group stage of this season's Champions League, where the English club made a real statement of intent with two of their finest European performances. They drew 1-1 in Madrid before winning 3-1 at Wembley in the return match.

Madrid are reigning Spanish and European champions but have endured a troubled season. They are 20 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and exited the Copa del Rey to Leganes last month.

They still have a chance of retaining their Champions League title though, having come from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 last week.