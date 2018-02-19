Ex-Chelsea Winger Pat Nevin Claims Record Liverpool Signing Has 1 Crucial Weakness

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin has handed Virgil van Dijk a backhanded compliment after claiming the Dutchman often "gets bored" because he is a world class defender.

The £75m centre-back has hit the ground running at Anfield and has been hailed as one of the best defenders in the Premier League - something which Nevin agrees with.

However, the 54-year-old believes van Dijk's only weakness is that he is guilty of getting bored in games where his side are cruising.

"Van Dijk only has one problem. It is so easy for him, he gets bored,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Sport Review).





"He doesn’t look bored right now because he is being tested at the top level. He is only going to get better in the coming seasons. He is world class."





Van Dijk's big money move to Liverpool in January finally put the drawn-out transfer saga to bed after the Reds publically failed in their attempts to sign the Dutch international during the summer.





The former Celtic and Southampton defender has already made six appearances for Liverpool since moving to Anfield and even scored a late winner against their Merseyside rivals, Everton, on his debut for the club.

The Reds will most likely look to bolster the defensive line even further during the summer transfer window after their flawless attack has Liverpool on the brink of securing Champions League football once again next season.