Giorgio Chiellini Facing Retrospective Trial After Landing Punch on Torino's Andrea Belotti

Calcio Mercato reports that Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is facing trial by TV and may face retrospective action after he appeared to punch Andrea Belotti in Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino.

13 minutes after half time, Chiellini and Belotti came together and it looks like the defender raises his hand in an aggressive manner to meet the face of the Torino forward.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The referee, Daniele Orsato did not see the incident as no foul was given; however this is where many would expect VAR to come in and resolve the issue.

This was not the case. The VAR referee had chance to review the incident, but deemed the alleged punch not to be enough to warrant any further punishment for Chiellini.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Torino were incensed by the decision, and the Federal Prosecution Service are now seemingly involved and may yet sanction the Juventus stalwart. Both the match-day official and VAR referee are now likely to be required to give eye-witness accounts of what they saw and a decision will be made.

Juventus will be hoping that Chiellini does not receive any retrospective action against him as they look to claim top spot in Serie A after Napoli re-gained the position with a 1-0 over SPAL.