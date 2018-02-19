Liverpool Fans Want Firmino Offered New Deal as Reports Claim Rest of Front Three Set for Pay Rise

February 19, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to question why the club are not looking to tie Roberto Firmino down to a new contract.

A recent report claimed that Sadio Mané would earn a new bumper deal in light of his current performances, with Mohamed Salah also being considered for a new deal less than 12 months after joining the club.


However, the outstanding performances from Firmino this season appear to have been bypassed by the Liverpool hierarchy as the Brazilian prepares to enter the final two years of his current contract.

Firmino's transition from a goalscoring midfielder into a creative striker has been incredible over the last few years. 

The former TSG Hoffenheim playmaker was highly thought of during his time in the Bundesliga but Firmino has gone on to exceed all expectations this season.

With 21 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions this campaign, the 26-year-old has cemented his place in one of the most dangerous attacking lines in European football.

Firmino will be looking to add to his impressive tally when Liverpool host West Ham on Saturday. The Brazil international will also be called upon a week later when Newcastle travel to Anfield but could receive a rest in the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Porto.

