Liverpool Fans Want Firmino Offered New Deal as Reports Claim Rest of Front Three Set for Pay Rise

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to question why the club are not looking to tie Roberto Firmino down to a new contract.

A recent report claimed that Sadio Mané would earn a new bumper deal in light of his current performances, with Mohamed Salah also being considered for a new deal less than 12 months after joining the club.





However, the outstanding performances from Firmino this season appear to have been bypassed by the Liverpool hierarchy as the Brazilian prepares to enter the final two years of his current contract.

Personally I'd be offering Firmino a new contract before Salah or Mane. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) February 17, 2018

What about Firmino? Has he been offered new terms? Hasn’t he only got around 18 months left on his contract? — Big_Orrin (@Big_Orrin) February 18, 2018

Firmino has to be a priority — Dean D.S (@TQdeanoo) February 18, 2018

Firmino's transition from a goalscoring midfielder into a creative striker has been incredible over the last few years.

The former TSG Hoffenheim playmaker was highly thought of during his time in the Bundesliga but Firmino has gone on to exceed all expectations this season.

With 21 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions this campaign, the 26-year-old has cemented his place in one of the most dangerous attacking lines in European football.

Mane, 5 years needed

Salah, 5 years needed

Firmino, 5 years needed



That’s all us fans want — ‘ (@TrentTakeoff) February 18, 2018

Can anyone explain why Firmino is coming up to 2 years left on his contract? Surely that should be tied up by now, give him what he wants. If he enters 2 years left we know how it ends. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) February 16, 2018

Firmino will be looking to add to his impressive tally when Liverpool host West Ham on Saturday. The Brazil international will also be called upon a week later when Newcastle travel to Anfield but could receive a rest in the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Porto.