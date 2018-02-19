Liverpool to Offer New Contract to 30-Goal Mohamed Salah to Ward Off Summer Suitors

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to be offered an improved contract by the Reds as speculation continues to grow that he could be prised away from Anfield in summer after a scintillating first season with the club.





Salah only arrived from Roma last year, but the Egyptian superstar has already been heavily linked with a summer switch to reigning European champions Real Madrid.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is the first Liverpool player to score 30 goals in a single season since Luis Suarez in 2013/14 and the club is seemingly keen to better secure his long-term future and ward off potential suitors by putting a new deal on the table.

A report from the Daily Mirror notes that while talks with fellow forward Sadio Mane are seen as the immediate priority for the Reds, Salah is also in line for fresh terms and a pay rise.

Salah's 30 goals have been complemented by the 21 scored by Roberto Firmino. Mane has added 12 goals of his own and is only one shy of matching his personal tally from last season.

But it may not all be rosy as Reds legend John Barnes has expressed doubt in recent days just how long the firepower from Salah, Firmino and Mane can last.

"They need better all-round players. The front three are great, but I don't feel that they are necessarily going to continue to do this for the next two or three years," Barnes told talkSPORT.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

"We have players like Salah and Mane and, although Mane scored a hat-trick against Porto, they are not out-and-out goalscorers.

"So, as funny as it may seem, I think if they could get a centre forward, a penalty box player and play Firmino slightly deeper, I think it will be better for the balance of the team."