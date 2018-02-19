Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Real Madrid central midfielder Toni Kroos this summer, after Jose Mourinho admitted to the media that he is actively searching for a new man in the engine room.

While many have been under the impression that a rift has occurred between manager Mourinho and Paul Pogba, crunch talks between the two have ironed out any suspected differences that the pair have - and it is believed that any new arrival will not be Pogba's replacement.

Instead, the Independent claim that Kroos is being looked at to play in a midfield trio with Pogba and Nemanja Matic, with Michael Carrick retiring in the summer.

Madrid are believed to be ready to part with high value assets in order to build funds for a squad overhaul, and the signing of a huge marquee signing. And United are set to test Los Blancos' resolve.

Mourinho spoke on the matter on Friday, saying: “We need to sign a midfield player. Because we are going to lose Michael Carrick. Of course, we need balance in the team.

“Some of you [the media] keep saying that we are going to buy that striker, that winger, that left winger, that right winger.

“You can accuse me of many things, but you cannot say that I lied to you. When I don’t want to say things, I don’t say [them]. But I don’t take you in other directions. We are looking and we are going to try to sign a midfield player.”

Kroos has been a long time target of the Red Devils, and was close to moving to Old Trafford before he went to Madrid in 2014.