Manchester Rivalry Makes Champions League Meeting With Man Utd All the Sweeter for Jesus Navas

Sevilla midfielder Jesus Navas has spoken of his desire to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League in their round of 16 tie, not just for his side's progression in the competition, but for his former club - and United's rivals - Manchester City.

Navas has spent almost the entirety of his career at Sevilla, except for a four year stint in the Premier League, where he won two League Cup trophies as well as the Premier League with the Citizens.

And now, having returned to Sevilla in the summer, he’s managed to reach the knockout stages of this year's UEFA Champions League, and progression into the quarter finals will be made much sweeter by ridding the Red Devils from the competition:

“For us, it’s all about getting through to the next round.

“But I know it would be nice for some of the friends I’ve got back in Manchester if we did manage to pull it off and knock out United."

While many would initially write off the Spanish outfit, Navas warns to be wary of a side that have already reached a final this season:

“If people underestimate us, they should look at what we’re doing at the moment, our

performances, the fact we’ve got to a final already and we’re still in all of the competitions.

“United were always our great rivals when I was at City, and we played some really important games against them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“But now this is really important game for Sevilla, for the club, for our fans, and it would be great for us to make it to the quarter-finals.

“We know it’s going to be a hard game, but we’re doing well at the moment and we’ll do everything in our power to go through against United.

“But we know we’ll have to be at our maximum level and concentrated throughout both games, because at any moment, a top team like United can finish the tie.

“United have also got some really important games coming up, starting with us, but hopefully we’re going to be able to stand in their way.”