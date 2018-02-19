Mauricio Pochettino Not Surprised by Late Rochdale Equaliser in Intruguing FA Cup Tie

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has said he is not surprised by the way League 1 side, Rochdale, fought to score their injury time equaliser, earning a Wembley replay.

The Dale played very well in the first half and got their reward through a great strike from Ian Henderson just before half time. Lucas Moura followed up with the equaliser and his first Spurs goal in the 59th minute, followed by two late goals from Harry Kane and substitute, Steve Davis, who sent the Spotland Stadium rocking in the 93rd minute.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Pochettino has claimed he was not surprised by the way the game went in the end, whilst praising the magic of the tournament:

“No - I was so calm on the bench because I know very well what happens if you believe the tie is over. That happens. We concede two clear chances, one was nearly and one was a goal''

Unbeaten in their last 4 games against Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus, Spurs are held to a 2-2 draw by bottom of League 1 Rochdale - What a f***ing club 😂 pic.twitter.com/pa2TuVPqrL — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 18, 2018

“The FA Cup is magic. We have another opportunity at Wembley, the same situation like before.”

The Argentine also used his interview to offer his side a little bit of breathing space, putting the result of the game partly down to the way smaller clubs give everything they've got on such an occasion.

He continued: “I was not surprised [by Rochdale’s performance]. This competition is completely differently. Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in the league 5-0.''

"The motivation is always massive. It’s not easy to play this type of game. Of course we wanted to win but we have the possibly to win.''

"We have all the squad fit and it will be another game to provide players with the chance to compete on Wembley and we have the possibility to reach the quarter finals."

Spurs now look to their next fixture away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Spurs are now unbeaten in 14 matches and will be looking to continue their great run of form as they move through a crucial period of the season.