Real Madrid Face Nervous 48 Hours as Key Man Marcelo Awaits Test Results on Thigh Injury

Real Madrid face a nervous 48 hours to learn the full extent of the injury suffered by star full-back Marcelo during Sunday's La Liga 5-3 win over Real Betis.





Marcelo appeared to suffer a hamstring problem just shy of the half hour mark after going to ground clutching the back of his right thigh in pain. The Brazilian attempted to continue, but was replaced by Theo Hernandez just a few minutes later.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

In comments published by AS, Real director Emilio Butrageuno called it 'really, really bad news', before declaring that tests will be carried out to determine the real damage.

"We need to wait and see what the doctors say. He's had to leave the pitch and it's really, really bad news. In 48 hours we'll know the exact extent of the injury," Butragueno explained.

Marcelo himself appears to think the issue is only minor, with coach Zinedine Zidane relaying the player's thoughts to the press after the game.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"I hope it's nothing serious, we'll have to assess it. He told me he feels like it's just a knock, but we'll have to wait and see," the Frenchman revealed.

For 20-year-old Hernandez, the Betis game marked just a sixth La Liga appearance in his debut season with Los Blancos following a summer move from city rivals Atletico Madrid.

While he would not wish a lengthy absence on his team-mate, Hernandez is likely to benefit from a run in the team if Marcelo is ruled out for at least a few games.