Real Madrid Targeting Jurgen Klopp as Zinedine Zidane's Successor Should Frenchman Be Axed

Real Madrid are lining up an audacious swoop for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with reports claiming the Spanish giant chiefs see the German as a potential replacement for the floundering Zinedine Zidane.





Los Blancos were enduring their worst start to a Premier Division campaign for over a decade before a dramatic 5-3 win over Real Betis on Sunday evening.

However, despite claiming all three points from this weekend's eight-goal thriller, speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium continues to be rife, with the 45-year-old adding more fuel to the fire himself recently after admitting the toll the position is taking on his well-being.





According to Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid are preparing themselves for such an eventuality, with the club lining up three targets to replace Zidane should Florentino Perez or indeed Zidane himself call an end to his time with the reigning champions, one of which being Liverpool boss Klopp.

The report claims that the Los Blancos hierarchy have been left impressed with the German's ability to develop and improve talent during his time at Anfield, as well as his man-management skills.





But, if the Bernabeu chiefs were to land the 50-year-old it is expected any agreement with the Reds would involve a large compensation package, considering the former Borussia Dortmund hot seat holder is currently only in his second year of a bumper contract which lasts until 2022.





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Germany head coach Joachim Low are the two other names that make up the list.