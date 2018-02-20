Ashley Young Responds to Roy Keane's Criticism of Man Utd Defenders After Huddersfield Win

Ashley Young has responded to Roy Keane's claims that Manchester United's defenders are not of the required quality after Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Huddersfield.

The former Aston Villa man has been utilised as a left-back by manager Jose Mourinho this season, but Keane is clearly unconvinced.

"They haven’t sorted out the defensive problems they have had over the last few years and that will continue," he told ITV - quoted by Metro.

Roy Keane on Man United's defensive problems: "I always think that with Ashley Young in your back four, you are going to struggle." #MUFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 15, 2018

"The two centre-halves [Phil Jones and Chris Smalling] need to do better. I’ve always thought with Ashley Young in your back four, you are going to struggle."

Speaking after victory against Huddersfield, Young said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"It’s fantastic. I think a lot has been said about defenders – a lot was said last week – and it’s one of those things.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. Keep getting clean sheets and hopefully we can chip in with goals as well as the front boys."





Young, clearly not overly concerned by Keane's dismissive criticsm, quickly turned his attention towards Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash with Sevilla.





"You don’t enter a competition not to win it," he added. "That’s what we will be looking to do and take each game as it comes. The next one is against Sevilla. That’s a tough away game but we just have to concentrate on ourselves.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"We’re involved in the FA Cup, Champions League, we can still win the league. We know the points difference, but never say never.

"So we just need to keep getting points and keep progressing and hopefully win a trophy. It’s a massive week.

"We had to get ourselves back to winning ways after last weekend [at Newcastle]. Obviously we know we have got Chelsea coming up and Sevilla is the next game and that’s where our thoughts are."