Barca Playmaker Rakitic Reveals He Wants Teammate & Friend Iniesta to Stay at Camp Nou

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has spoken of how he would love to see Andres Iniesta stay at Camp Nou, reports Sport.

The Croatian international admitted that he was scared of his teammate leaving the Spanish giants, following claims that Iniesta has an offer to move to China in the summer.

“Am I scared of Iniesta going? Very,” said Rakitic, when speaking at a press conference in London, ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Chelsea.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Iniesta has played his whole senior footballing career at Barcelona. And fellow midfielder Rakitic, has expressed how important their captain is to the club. The midfielder also mentioned that 93rd minute winner from Iniesta, against Chelsea, in the Champions League semi-final in 2009.

“I don’t want him to leave because of everything he means for this club. We had a bottle of wine the other day and I saw that [2009] goal he scored [against Chelsea].

"It’s not just about what he does on the pitch, though, but also in the dressing room and off the pitch," said the 29-year-old, who has been at Barcelona since 2014.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Although Rakitic would clearly be upset to see the Barca legend depart Camp Nou, he has said he will always support his friend in whatever he chooses to do.

“He is a very important person for me, a great friend. I hope he’s here with us for many years. But as a friend, I want him to be happy and whatever he decides in the future, I will always be by his side," said the former Sevilla star.