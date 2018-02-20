Bayern Munich 5-0 Besiktas JK: Ruthless Bayern Give 5-Star Performance Against 10-Man Besiktas

Bayern Munich were in a ruthless mood as a Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller scored two goals each with Kinglesy Coman adding another to earn a 5-0 first leg win in the Champions League. Their task was made easier with Domagoj Vida's red card in the 16th minute, but the result will send out a warning to sides still left in the Champions League.

Bayern started the game well on what was a wet night inside the Allianz Arean, going close through Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman, before the game changed in the 16th minute.

Besiktas' captain Atiba Hutchinson played a sloppy pass to Domagoj Vida, before the Croatian hauled down Robert Lewandowski with the Pole through on goal, leaving referee Ovidiu Hategan with no choice but to show a red card with 75 minutes still left to play.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

That was the only punishment Besiktas faced, as James Rodriguez curled the resulting free-kick just wide. The Turkish side meanwhile had a glorious chance to grab a crucial away goal moments later, but Vanger Love spooned his effort over with only Sven Ulreich to beat.

Bayern had chances, most notably through a Mats Hummels header, while David Alaba and Arturo Vidal also had the chance to score, but Besiktas stood firm while even offering a threat on the counter, as Ricardo Quaresma worked a chance to test Ulreich,





It looked to be a frustrating half for Jupp Heynckes' side before they took the lead in the final three minutes of the half. Coman's cross was miscontrolled by Alaba, but fell kindly to Muller who slotted under an onrushing Fabrico and take a deserved lead in what was the final action of the first half.

Thomas Müller has scored in the #UCL knockout rounds for the 8th season in a row. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRtNZFZf1b — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

The second half started with Bayern on the front foot, going close inside five minutes of the restart as Lewandowski curled his free-kick against the post with Fabrico beaten.

It was 2-0 moments later however as Lewandowski cut the ball back towards the penalty spot, allowing Coman to calmly slot the ball home and double Bayern's lead and give the home side breathing space in the tie.

Two became three on 65 minutes and Muller helped himself to his second of the game. Joshua Kimmich was affored too much space down the right hand side to whip in a ball towards the near post, which was met by an alert Muller to score from close range.

There was still time for Bayern to score a fourth and let Lewandowski get in on the act. Fabrico couldn't palm Hummels' strike far enough, with the Pole first on the scene to smash the ball in, to seemingly put the tie beyond their Turkish opponents with 10 minute still remaining.

Bayern almost but the icing on the cake with a glorious fifth, a flowing move from back to front that saw Javi Martinez's strike from distance well saved from Fabrico to keep the scoreline respectable.

There was to be a fifth however and a second from Lewandowski. Muller was played clean through by Arjen Robben, before the German rolled the ball to the Pole and stroke the ball into an empty net and cap a dominant display from the Bavarian side.