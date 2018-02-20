Everton Stopper Jordan Pickford Believes Toffees Are Taking Steps to Becoming a Better Side

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is excited by Everton's recent signings, and says that competition for places can bring more success to Goodison Park.

Speaking to evertonfc.com, Pickford said: “[The new signings] are brilliant for the likes of Dom [Calvert-Lewin] and the other lads because it is more competition. That is how players get better.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"You cannot fall into a comfort zone because you will never get better. You have to work hard on the training pitch and always find ways to improve.





“The more competition we have, I believe it will make us a more successful side."





Last month, Everton made two signings from Premier League rivals, snapping up England attacker Theo Walcott from Arsenal and Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.





The Toffees also strengthened their attacking options with a signing from abroad. Benfica striker Cenk Tosun joined the club, and Pickford has been impressed with what he's seen, despite the new arrival being kept out of the starting eleven by in-form Oumar Niasse.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“I did not know what he would be like aerially (when he first signed)," Pickford said of Tosun. "But I was kicking the ball up and he was winning his share of battles.

“The lads were putting balls in the box and he got on the end of a few of them with headers as well. That is promising.

"They have settled in quickly as new signings and everyone has to help them feel welcome. That is the type of club Everton is – when I first came to the Club I was made to feel welcome straight away.”