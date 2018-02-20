Former Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud Reveals Final Discussion With Arsene Wenger Before Exit

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has revealed what was said in his final meeting with manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in January as a makeweight for the Gunners' club record siging of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And Giroud, who spent six years at the Emirates, has since spoken of his last discussion with Wenger.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

“I went to see the coach to ask him where he was with Aubameyang. I put him under a bit of pressure, like my agent, who I spoke to several times a day," he said - quoted by the Mirror.

"It is normal. I did not want to be deprived of going to Chelsea which was the best solution for me.

“The coach immediately said to me: 'Don't worry, I will do my best so that you are happy'. On one side, it was normal. I had never asked to leave.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"On the other, I knew that he would not cause problems given the relationship we had always had. He even said to me that it would p*** him off if I did not go to Russia."

On his reason for leaving the club, Giroud added: “It was frustrating at Arsenal obviously. For a year and a half, it went from bad to worse. I could no longer continue like that.





"I could not bring myself to spend another year at Arsenal and remain a reserve, even a second reserve. The future looked gloomy with the arrival of a new striker (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang). I wanted to become happier again by playing, so I left – it is as simple as that.”