Galatasaray Winger & Newcastle Target Garry Rodrigues Sets His Own Price Tag Ahead of Summer Move

Galatasaray's starlet winger Garry Rodrigues has claimed Newcastle United will need to bid at least €15m to secure his services in the summer.

Reports from Turkey last week claimed Newcastle had seen two separate bids for Rodrigues rejected this term; with the Turkish champions declining a £6m bid in August and £7m in January.

However, the Lions have landed themselves in some financial difficulty and are looking to offload some star names to balance the books next summer, and Rodrigues could very well be the first to depart the Turk Telekom Stadium.

The Dutch-born forward has reportedly caught the attention of Rafa Benitez for his attacking qualities in Galatasaray's 2-1 defeat to Kasimpasa, in which he netted a contender for goal of the season giving his side the lead before the interval.

When questioned about the possibility of a move to Tyneside in the near future, the player outrageously attributed a price for his own services

"I will not go for less than €15m," he claimed, while responding to the media in the post match interview.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Despite his potentially off-putting comments, Benitez is believed to have deployed scouts in Turkey to monitor the youngster's progress ahead of the summer window, with a view to potentially making a bid.





At least the Spaniard now knows whats the opening bid should be.



