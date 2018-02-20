'I Am Different': Eden Hazard Speaks on Messi & Ronaldo Comparisons Ahead of Crunch Barca Clash

Eden Hazard has opened up about comparisons between himself and superstar pair Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Chelsea star spoke to the press (h/t the Daily Star) ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Messi's Barcelona, and was asked about the similarities between La Liga's top duo and his own style of play.

When on-form, Hazard has often been placed in the same bracket as Messi and Ronaldo, but the Belgium international played down those plaudits as he revealed he is still seeking to reach their levels of performance.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He said: "It is good to be compared with the best in the world, Messi and Ronaldo, but I am different.

"We play in different leagues, I try to do my job. I try to reach that level, their level, and so every season I try to do my best."

Hazard has been tipped to become a future Real Madrid player over the past 12 months, and recently said 'you never know' when quizzed on whether a move to Santiago Bernabeu would appeal to him before he hangs up his boots.

Hazard: 'I have played for Chelsea for six years now and I am happy here, my family is happy here. I am just thinking about the game tomorrow and the rest of this season.' #CHEBAR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 19, 2018

The 27-year-old will square off against Messi and co. at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, as Antonio Conte's men look to secure a priceless lead in their two-legged tie with the current Spanish top flight leaders.

And the ex-Lille star explained why it was imperative for all of the Blues' first-team squad to be at their optimum level to pick up a win that would give them a huge chance of progressing to the quarter final stage of the tournament.

He added: "When you play in this kind of game you need to perform because if you want to be one of the best, you need to play well in big games and this is a big game, so let’s go for it.

"Every game I try to play my best football. Last season we didn’t play in the Champions League, but this year we are back in it and I played good games away and at home against Atletico Madrid.

"So yes, you want to shine when you are playing against the best."