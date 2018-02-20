Islam Slimani Vows to Fight for Newcastle Place After Returning From Injury at St. James' Park

January striker signing Islam Slimani has vowed to fight for his place in the Newcastle United starting 11 when he recovers from a thigh injury.

The Algerian international joined the Magpies from Leicester City on a half-year loan deal during the January window, but has yet to make his debut for the club as he nurses a thigh muscle strain sustained in training shortly before departing the King Power Stadium.

The 29-year-old made the switch to St. James' Park with the intention of reviving his career after a stop start venture with the Foxes, and has declared he will "fight" to ensure that previous woes don't arise again on Tyneside.

Islam Slimani training in Algeria ahead of Newcastle United debut https://t.co/l0ZfAhN4LZ via @newcastletoons pic.twitter.com/pD8I2t8w9Y — FanSided Soccer (@FanSidedSoccer) February 20, 2018

"I like to play regularly. That’s what my aim is and that’s what I have always wanted to do," Slimani told Chronicle Live.





"I am going to fight for my place and be able to play as much as possible. Football is my passion and I want to show what I can do."

The former Sporting CP forward netted just five goals in 17 appearances this term and is now aiming to find the net "as quick as possible" when he returns to fitness.

"No matter who scores the most important thing is to win. Obviously, I want to get goals as quickly as possible but points come first."

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - Waiting in Vain: Paul Ferris Reveals He & Shearer Have Yet to Be Given a Reason for 2009 Dismissal)



"I played in Portugal first and I learned so much out there. It put me in good stead to come and play in the Premier League and I now feel ready.

"It is a big dream for me to play in the Premier League. For me and my family, it is a very proud moment to play for a club like Newcastle United. Everybody in Algeria is very, very proud of me. The people there are following my career."



