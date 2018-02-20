Lazio Confirm Star Player Will Leave for Free This Summer Amid Liverpool & Man Utd Interest

Lazio director Igli Tare has confirmed that the club have withdrawn their contract offer to defender Stefan de Vrij amid reported interest from clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Juventus and Inter have also been linked with the centre back, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Lazio have been in negotiations for months over a new deal, but it appears De Vrij's future could lie elsewhere.

“Lazio have withdrawn the proposal we made for a new contract to De Vrij,” Tare told Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia).

“We are withdrawing for reasons that we will explain later on. It was a choice made after many months of negotiations, but there is also a limit to how things went.

“He has been an exemplary professional and we thank him for that as well as what he’ll do until the end of the season. He gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June.

“It’s a matter of fairness. This is not the opportune time to give the reasons for this decision, but we had to give a response and we gave it this evening.

“It is better to look forward, as Lazio are a side who have grown in recent years and will continue to grow, because we certainly do not lack players.”

Lazio turned down offers believed to be around €12m for De Vrij last summer and during the January transfer window.

While Liverpool strengthened their backline with the world-record signing of De Vrij's countryman Virgil van Dijk in January, Klopp could be tempted to add another bargain addition to his team.

However, he is likely to face stiff competition from United, who are likely to add to their defence this summer following reports that Chris Smalling and Phil Jones could be moved on, while Lazio's Serie A rivals Inter will be keen for a bargain signing, with the looming threat of Financial Fair Play.