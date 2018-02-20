Man City Fans Clash With Police in Heated Aftermath of FA Cup Defeat at Wigan

Manchester City supporters clashed with the police after their shock 1-0 defeat at Wigan in the FA Cup on Monday night, Metro have reported.

An officer was hit with an advertising board in the aftermath of a heated clash at the DW Stadium.

Wigan fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle and one supporter was seen confronting City striker Sergio Aguero.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya has since claimed that the "fan spat at Agüero and he only defends himself of a probable knock. Something worse could happened at the pitch with that invasion"





A visibly angered Aguero needed to be held back by a member of City’s coaching staff following the incident.

"Probably, we will get in trouble. It’s not really right what has gone on but it’s the emotions of football," Wigan chairman David Sharpe told BBC Radio 5Live after the game.

"I can’t blame the football fans but I don’t like taunting the opposition after a win. There will be plenty of occasions where they can taunt us and we wouldn’t like it so it’s not nice but I can understand why."

Some Wigan fans also made their way over to the City end of the stadium and taunted their opposition.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

A heavy police presence was required to defuse the situation, as bottles were thrown at officers on the pitch.

Tensions began at the end of the first-half as City's Fabian Delph was controversially sent off for what referee Anthony Taylor deemed to be a dangerous challenge.