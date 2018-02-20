Man United & Tottenham on Red Alert as Real Madrid Set to Offload Superstar Gareth Bale

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, who has accepted that he will be sold by Los Blancos in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Amid a dismal season, the Spanish giants are looking towards a summer shakeup and Florentino Perez is ready to sell in order to buy, with both Bale and Benzema having already been told they may have to leave the club.

After Sunday's 5-3 away win over Real Betis, Real are fourth in the table and a massive 17 point gap separates them from league leaders Barcelona.

Bale joined the club from Tottenham back in 2013 for a world record £85m fee. The Welshman has enjoyed a successful career with Real, with whom he has won both La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Zidane has an important mission in the upcoming two weeks before facing PSG; recover Gareth Bale. The last time the Welshman played the full 90 minutes of a match was back in September. [marca] pic.twitter.com/U2I5dC7y2R — SB (@Realmadridplace) February 19, 2018

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old's progress has been undermined by persistent injury setbacks this season, which have reportedly left him feeling unsettled. So far, this campaign he has been restricted to just ten La Liga starts, in which he has scored six times and assisted once.





While Tottenham are keen to bring the forward back to North London, they will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho known to be a huge admirer of the Welsh star.

Meanwhile, Benzema is said to be muling over a number of mega-deals from the Chinese Super League. The Frenchman would prefer, however, to remain in Europe and a return to France in particular, where PSG are thought to be interested in signing the forward.