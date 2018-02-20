Man Utd Midfielder Michael Carrick Insists Club Should Be in Champions League 'Year in, Year Out'

Michael Carrick has called on Manchester United to return to the days of consistency under Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of this week's Champions League last-16 clash with Sevilla.

The club have not challenged at the top of the European game in recent years, relying on success in the Europa League last season to qualify for this year's Champions League.

And Carrick, who is set to retire at the end of this campaign, has made clear his view on United's underachievement.

“It’s what we should expect of ourselves – to be at this stage of the Champions League,” he told MUTV. “That’s not being blase, it’s just that should be our standard.

"We should be in this competition and fighting in the later stages most years. This is where we belong and, however this year pans out, this has to be the standard year in, year out.





“A few years ago, it was relentless. Every season we had some massive games and we tended to do really well in them and it became quite normal.





“That’s what we need to get back to, these games feeling quite routine.”

Carrick admitted that, with his playing career coming to an end, success on the biggest stage is of even more importance.

“For me, it’s probably going to be my last few months as a player and that, in itself, creates a different feeling,” he added.

“Towards the end of your career, the bigger games in the league, the cup and certainly in the Champions League, you don’t take them for granted."