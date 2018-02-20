Report Claims Dortmund Want Permanent Deal for on-Loan Chelsea Ace Batshuayi

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful over turning Michy Batshuayi's loan move from Chelsea into a permanent deal in the summer.

German news outlet Bild (h/t talkSPORT) has alleged that the striker is wanted on a more long-term basis by Die Borussen after he netted five goals in his first three matches for Peter Stoger's side.

Batshuayi was deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following the January arrival of Olivier Giroud from London rivals Arsenal, and was allowed to leave temporarily in search of the regular first-team football he craved.

That switch to the Bundesliga has proven to be a superb coup for Dortmund due to Batshuayi's scintillating form since departing the Premier League, and the German side are now hoping to secure his signature permanently.

However, Dortmund will be forced to reopen talks with Chelsea at the end of this term over what fee they'd like for the 25-year-old after failing to get a buy-out clause inserted into his deal at Westfalenstadion.

Chelsea rebuffed those attempts to make Batshuayi's transfer a loan with a view to buy type scenario and, given how he has hit the ground running, the reigning Premier League champions will be able to add a few extra noughts onto the end of his valuation.

Dortmund will be crossing their fingers that Batshuayi's supposed desire to remain with his new club will force Chelsea's had though, even though reports speculate that they would be happy to stump up a bid in the region of £50m to poach him away from the English capital.

Batshuayi appeared to hint that his time with Antonio Conte's men had come to an end after he hit out at the Blues for not offering him more regular minutes after he joined in a £33m move 18 months ago.

And the ex-Marseille man may be granted his wish to join Dortmund permanently if Chelsea feel the former's offer is one that they really cannot afford to turn down.

