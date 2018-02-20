Statistic Throws Up a Surprise Name in the Top 5 Assist-Makers in La Liga Since 2000

When presented with the category of 'top assist-makers in La Liga in the 21st century', you might expect the list to be filled with superstars of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

There have been some truly incredible players to represent the giants down the years, and you are correct to assume that the list is made up of top stars from those heavyweights - but there is one man doing his level-best to break up the Real-Barca player dominance.

5 - Players with the most assists in La Liga in 21st century:

Lionel Messi 148

Dani Alves 101

Xavi Hernández 94

Cristiano Ronaldo 86

JOAQUÍN SÁNCHEZ 84

With his two set-ups against Madrid during the 5-3 defeat on Sunday, Real Betis winger Joaquin joined some esteemed company by moving up to fifth-highest assister in La Liga since 2000, with 84 to his name.

The 36-year-old, who is in his second spell with the club after plying his trade at Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina, has moved to within two of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in fourth, which is a tremendous feat given the kind of teams he has played for and the fact that he left La Liga for two years to play in Serie A.

The winger will not be able to catch leading assist-provider Lionel Messi (148) before hanging up his boots, but may just pose a threat to Barca legend Xavi, who has 94, and former full-back Dani Alves, who tabled an impressive 101 before leaving the division in 2016.

