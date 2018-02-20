Watford Midfielder Confirms Interest From Arsenal, Tottenham & Liverpool in French TV Interview

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed that Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool are interested in acquiring his services.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, the Frenchman also revealed his preference if he were to move to one of those clubs.

He confirmed that he would choose Arsenal because of his admiration for Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

En una entrevista en Téléfoot, Abdoulaye Doucouré jugador del Watford, reconoció el interés del Tottenham, Liverpool y Arsenal. Más tarde, en la entrevista, se le hicieron una serie de preguntas rápidas. A una de Tottenham o Arsenal dijo "Arsenal por Arséne Wenger" pic.twitter.com/EtYJxbboIJ — Tom (@Tom_Paladecki) February 19, 2018

Doucoure has impressed at Watford in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances.

The 25-year-old - who re-joined the Hornets last summer after a successful stint at Granada - is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2020.

He had previously played for Rennes in his homeland, and he has spoken of the differences between the English top flight and Ligue 1.

"It changes the situation. With my style of play, my physical abilities, it is surely the league that suits me best," he said in a separate interview with France Football.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Teammate Reveals Doucoure Remains Fully Focused On Watford Despite World Cup Call Up Speculation)

"The intensity in the game did not surprise me, with the matches being played at 200mph.

"There, you are quickly valued compared to France. It's much better. In France, I'm not going to say that I was underrated, but I did good things and we did not talk as much about me.





"In England, after a few matches, Watford fans saw my talent and the consultants quickly made comparisons about me. And that brought me to light

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"In England, if you do good performances for one or two months, you are quickly put forward. And even if you miss a match, they're not going to tell you that you're bad. This is especially what surprised me.

"When I see the image I have there compared to France, when it is only a short time that I am there, it is day and night."