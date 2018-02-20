West Brom Spain Saga Drags on Over Reportedly Poor Training Session Length

West Bromwich Albion could be set to invoke their supporters' wrath after only spending three hours of their warm weather training camp in Spain actually training.

The Baggies' name has been dragged through the mud since news emerged that four of the club's senior stars stole a taxi in Barcelona after getting drunk on a night out.

The Guardian has now reported that Alan Pardew's men, who were supposed to be using the small getaway as a chance to recharge their batteries and return ready to fight against the drop, only trained for three hours in total during the three-day jaunt to the Iberian peninsula.

That could lead to a sharpening of the knives among West Brom fans, who will be livid that their so-called stars spent time bunking off instead of getting their fitness levels up ahead of making a good bash at retaining their Premier League status.

West Brom have only won one of the 13 matches that Pardew has overseen since he took up the reins following Tony Pulis' sacking, and his head is already believed to be on the chopping block due to that wretched form.

It is a run of results that has seen the Midlands outfit drop to 20th in the table seven points from safety, and a run similar to that back in 2003/04 - when West Brom survived on the final day of the season - will be needed to keep them from falling out of the top division.

West Brom have already relieved their chairman John Williams and CEO Martin Goodman of their duties in the past week over the appointment of Pardew, and the 56-year-old could be handed his P45 if West Brom lose their next two matches.

Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill apologised to their manager, club, fans and teammates for their behaviour last week after they stole a taxi and broke the club's curfew during the break in Barcelona.

The quartet will not face punishment in north east Spain for that theft after the courts chose not to open criminal proceedings against them, according to the Daily Mail.

However, a combined club fine of £450,000 is set to be slapped on the four players - a total of two weeks' wages - as an internal investigation into the incident continues.

