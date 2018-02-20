West Ham Charged With Breach of Anti-Doping Rules by FA After Failing to Comply With Protocol

West Ham United have been charged by the FA for breaching anti-doping regulations, it has been announced.

The FA cited the Premier League sides' failure to comply with ensuring accurate club whereabouts information three times within the past twelve months.

As reported by Mail Online Sport, the Hammers have until February 27 to respond to the charge, which is not directed at any one player.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The FA said in a statement; "West Ham United have been charged in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping, specifically Regulation 14(d)."

'It is alleged the club failed to ensure its 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate on three occasions within 12-months."

The club released a statement of their own in response to the charge, saying; "The breach relates to administrative oversights on the FA's whereabouts system, for example a player's address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the club will be responding to the FA in due course."

West Ham have released this statement #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/yYjcIMax9J — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) February 20, 2018

"We would like to make it clear that the breach is a club administrative matter and does not concern any of our players."

David Moyes' side have come under public scrutiny in the last couple of weeks for all the wrong reasons, after head of player recruitment Tony Henry was sacked from the club, for suggesting the club would not look to sign any more 'African players' on the basis of their heritage.