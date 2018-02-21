Arsene Wenger Could Stay at Arsenal Even if Club Miss Out on Champions League

Arsene Wenger could remain at Arsenal even if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Frenchman has again come under criticism this campaign with the Gunners in fifth place in the Premier League and eight points off Chelsea in fourth.

But he signed a two-year contract extension at the end of last season and the club are expected to honour that deal, according to French source le10sport.

ROBERT HENRIKSSON/GettyImages

Arsenal's best chance of securing Champions League football now appears to be via the Europa League.

Despite previous reports claiming his position is up for review, according to le10sport, Arsenal's hierarchy will allow Wenger to see out his contract and decide his own future because they view him as a club icon.

The Gunners remain in contention for the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, but are out of the FA Cup and struggling in the Premier League.

Wenger looked to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Alexis Sanchez departed to Manchester United.

The 68-year-old suggested last week that he intends to stay beyond the end of this season.

"I have always respected my contracts," Wenger said. "I would like to remind you I said no to all the biggest clubs in the world to respect my contract so that's always what I try to do.

"After that we have as well to accept in our job that the future is the future but for me that's to win the next game.

"We have to perform better in every single game and show until the end of the season a complete hunger to win every single game. That's what it's about for us."